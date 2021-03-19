Death Notices
Helen Marvine Gardner, age 85, of Nashville, died March 16, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ida Charlene Overstreet Bond, age 74, of Old Hickory, died March 16, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Daniel Wayne McClellan, age 58, of Nashville, died March 16, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara Jean Stallings, age 81, of Hermitage, died March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Leeville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till service time at the chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
