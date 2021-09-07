Raburn Barron, age 85, of Hermitage, TN died Sept. 3, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663.
Bubba Cook, age 42, of Lebanon, died Sept. 5, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday and noon until service time Thursday. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www. sellarsfuneralservices.com.
