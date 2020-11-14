Death Notices
Joe Griffith, age 54, of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The funeral service will be at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at noon. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
