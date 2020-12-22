Death Notices
Priscilla Cordova Parton, age 85, of Lebanon, TN, died Dec. 17, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. EST Dec. 22, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Jean Joiner Mull, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 17, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
