Death Notices
Rick Williams, age 59, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 13, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, on Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time at 4:30 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
Ann Laura Roberts, age 83, of Nashville, died Dec. 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Jerry Rhea Woodard, age 73, of Hermitage, died Dec. 14, 2020. The Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens on Dec. 18, 2020 at noon. The family will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Dec. 17 from 6-9 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
