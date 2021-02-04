Death Notices
William Morris “Wild Bill” McMurray, age 64, of Readyville, TN, died Jan. 31, 2021. A celebration of life service will be noon Feb. 6, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615- 773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
