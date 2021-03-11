Tony Michael “Mike” Pryor, age 59, of Hermitage, died March 8, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Terry Lynn Householder-Murray, age 59, of Hermitage, died March 6, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Dale Shackelford, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, died March 9, 2021. The Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
