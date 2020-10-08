Death Notices
Douglas Burce Buchanan, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 2, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene, 4151 Saundersville Road, Hermitage, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Faye A. Harmon, age 80, of Nashville, died Oct. 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 3 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
