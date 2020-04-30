Helen Crichton Moncrieff Ragland, age 89, passed away on April 23, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, possibly in late May. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393, sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Linda Lee Pennington, age 75, of Hermitage, TN, died April 27, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.