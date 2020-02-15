Mary Lou Bass, age 94, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 11, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
John “Jay” Simms, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, TN, departed this life for eternal life on February 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, preceded by visitation from 1-3 p.m. at Providence Church, 2293 S. Rutland Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara A. Horn, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 15 at St. Stephen Catholic Community with funeral mass at 11 a.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
