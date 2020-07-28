William Robert “Billie Bob” Hughey, age 91, of Gallatin, TN, died July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Grace Place, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Bee Springs Cemetery in Pulaski, TN. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Gordon Thomas Jackson, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Bonnie Peek Cook, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 23, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
