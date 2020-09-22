Death Notices
Frank Winfred Herzer, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 11, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Catherine “Cathy” Deason, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
