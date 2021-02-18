Death Notices
Martha Gladys Wharton Corder, age 103, of Lebanon, died Feb. 12, 2021. A walk-through family visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at JC Hellum Funeral Home. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
Amy Richardson Woody, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 15, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow at Vivrett, Graves, Brown & Estes Family Cemetery at Breeden’s Orchard. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 and 10 a.m. till service time Monday at the funeral home. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
