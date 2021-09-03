DEATH NOTICES
Brian “Bullitt” Patrick, age 55, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be from noon until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Edward Andrew “Andy” Roadarmel, age 39, of Gallatin, died Aug. 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ethel Venora Koester Phares, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Oscar Lee Allen, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 31, 2021. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Janice Donna Hickey Joerger, age 58, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
