Henry "Hank" Cross, age 80, of Mt. Juliet passed away September 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 13th at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Nancy Elizabeth Wolff Melvin, age 77, of Hermitage, TN, died September 27, 2019. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 to celebrate the life of Nancy Melvin. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Mary Patton, age 91, of Hermitage, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 30th, 2019. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4th from 11 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Sam "Chum" Frye, age 75, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, September 30th, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.