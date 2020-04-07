Judy A. Hamilton, age 99, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 3, 2020. Graveside services will be private, however, a Celebration of Life service is planned for Mrs. Hamilton’s 100th birthday in August. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
