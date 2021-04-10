Death Notices
Carroll Crispin Smith Jr., age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died April 7, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Will Ann Bolden Carter, age 75, of Old Hickory, died April 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
