Death Notices
Emmie “Myrtle” Jackson, age 81, of Lebanon, TN died July 28, 2021. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at the funeral home. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Pearl W. Sensenig, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN died July 24, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
