Mary Hellon Nolen, 88, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Pavilion Senior Living. Arrangements are incomplete. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-7007.
Drake James Kossa, 29, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21st, 2019. The family will receive friends for a gathering at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.
