Madeleine Armstead, age 82, died Monday, June 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life and Graveside service will be held at a later date. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
Vivian Eakes Hull, age 78, of Hermitage, TN, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Lois Arlene LaTondress Jennings, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Funeral services will be noon Friday, June 12, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Patricia Ann Martin, age 68, of Lebanon, TN, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Watertown Church of God of Prophesy. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Wanda Faye Lassiter, age 77, of Cookeville, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Funeral service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.