Death Notices
Velma McCanless, age 90, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 19, 2021. Funeral service will be noon Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. till service time at the funeral home. Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Sherry Pendley, age 63, of Antioch, died Aug. 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Linda Anne Hoyt, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 16, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
