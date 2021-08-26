Death Notices
Kevin Lee Bond, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 20, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kathleen Elizabeth Cranston, age 67, died July 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Temperature checks and mask requirement fully enforced. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Johnnie R. Rogers, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 22, 2021. Service will be at a later date in Lake Worth, Florida. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.