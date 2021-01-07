Death Notices
Carlton Ray Bugg, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 4, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Phil Hammond, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 27, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459.
Sue Ann Russell, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 4, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Steven Harvey Stepaniak, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 2, 2021. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday follow by Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN.
Rodney Lee Hibbard, age 59, of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 4, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
