Kayla Ann Dodson, age 30 of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be in the Partlow Funeral Chapel on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Richard Harold Miller, age 79 of Pleasant View, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Howard Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.