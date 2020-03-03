Death Notices
Bernadine Patricia Shaw, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
