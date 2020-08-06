Jean Christian Hampton, age 89, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Bond-Jordan Cemetery on Flatwood Road. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Laura Lynn Kaul, age 55, of Mt. Juliet, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lynn’s home, 6085 Alvin Sperry Road, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Paul Wesley Simpson, age 88, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
