Jose Issrael Mozo-Rivera, age 24, died July 30, 2020. The Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
