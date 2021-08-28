Death Notices
Mark W. Soots, age 48, of Lebanon, died Aug. 25, 2021. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Roy Geoffrey “Jeff” Ortengren, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 24, 2021. No services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
John Scott Crow, age 57, of Lebanon, died Aug. 22, 2021. No services are planned. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Dennis Ray Page, age 48, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 24. 2021. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralser vices.com.
Deborah Sue Whirling Cox, age 61, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 26, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1003 Hickory Hills Lane, Hermitage, TN. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
