Death Notices
Billy Odell Eldridge, age 62, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 23, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.net.
Frank “Butch” Vance III, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
