Death Notices
Philip Haywood Ivey, age 70, of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Richard Duane Smith, age 69, died Dec. 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, followed by inurnment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Randall Jason Armstrong, age 60, of Holladay, died Dec. 18, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
