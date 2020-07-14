Ina Ellese Easterly Neal, age 87, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service time at the chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Drive and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Donald Glenn “Donnie” Allen, age 64, of Lebanon, TN, died July 10, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.