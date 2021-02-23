Timothy A. Kimberly, age 61, died Feb. 14, 2021. Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
Latest News
Articles
- Farmer's Harvest restaurant opens in Hartsville
- Five-year-old girl saves father, brother before perishing in house fire
- Another Miss Basketball?
- More Dollar General locations on the horizon
- School board approves policy revisions, takes no action on new elementary school
- Cross Plains man arrested, charged with arson
- State lawmakers propose bills to change Tennessee's response to pandemic
- Wilson County weathers winter storm
- Snow, ice bring Hartsville to halt
- Investigation continues in deaths of Portland woman, child
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.