Olga Bianca Elizabeth Basch, age 71, of Hermitage, TN, died Dec. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Frederick "Fred" Brown, age 74, passed away Dec. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Pat Collins, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
