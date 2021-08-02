Death Notices
Richard Allen Hunold, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, died July 29, 2021. A memorial service will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Taylor M. Reynolds, age 22, of Mt. Juliet, died July 30, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at the Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ruth Ann Baker Maynard, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, died July 30, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Randy N. Alsup, age 72, of Lebanon, died July 31, 2021. Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
Gordon “Gordy” Weaver Graves, age 74, of Lebanon, died Aug. 1, 2021. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 4 in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
