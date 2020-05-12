James L. Clark, age 84, of Alexandria, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Visitation at the church will be 11 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
