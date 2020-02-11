Kenneth “Sergeant” York, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 6th, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Delbert Gene Simmons, age 78, of Old Hickory, TN, died February 5, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Ina Evolene “Evelyn” Bledsoe, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 6, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Gladys Ailene Gifford, age 92, of Spring Hill, TN, died February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
