Death Notices
Celia Thompson Clemmons, age 75, of Lebanon, died Oct. 23, 2020. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Ricky Lee Dixon, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Beverly Langley, died Oct. 22, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Pansy Campbell Murray, age 76, died Oct. 25, 2020. Graveside service will be Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
