William J. VanCleave, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 11, 2020. A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, 1098 Weston Dr., Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service timey. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Franklin, Tennessee. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
William S. Owen, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 17, 2021. No services are planned. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Pastor Marcus Jermaine Oliver Sr., age 48, of Mt. Juliet, died May 13, 2021. The wake will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. It will be followed at 11 a.m. by a celebration service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com
