Carolyn Faye Zimmerle Coleman, age 79, died July 11, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Kelly Blankenship, age 62, of Bedford, TX died July 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
