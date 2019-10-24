Wayne Bruce House, age 85 of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on October 16th, 2019. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, October 28th, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland, Nebraska, 104 N 15th St., with a graveside service to follow at Ashland Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Scott J. Mayer, age 52 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, October 21st, 2019. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
