Death Notice
Adam Michael Green, age 40, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
