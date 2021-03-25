Death Notices
Helen Marvine Gardner, age 85, of Nashville, died March 16, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ida Charlene Overstreet Bond, age 74, of Old Hickory, died March 16, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Daniel Wayne McClellan, age 58, of Nashville, died March 16, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Jeffrey Owen Mounts, age 46, of LaVergne died March 20, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara Jean Stallings, age 81, of Hermitage, died March 18, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Sheila Hickman Swab, age 65, died March 23, 2021. Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be followed at 3:30 p.m. by a graveside service at Mount Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
June Louise Haines, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
