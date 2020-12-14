Death Notices
Brent Edwin Green, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Dec. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Intermment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens in Gallatin. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Rhonda Joy McAnally Bratcher, age 65, of Old Hickory, TN, died Dec. 9, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.