Susan Ann Cove, age 65, of Old Hickory, died April 2, 2021. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, with the memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Randolph Wilson, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, died April 1, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
