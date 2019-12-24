Dennis Ray Stepp, age 74 of Lebanon, passed away December 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 27 from noon to 2 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
