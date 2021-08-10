Death Notices
Danny Herchenbach, age 58, of Lebanon, died Aug. 5, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Kathy Lynn Vickers, age 57, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 5, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Dekalb County Memorial Gardens in Smithville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
