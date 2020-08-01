Juanita Joyce Pirtle, age 48, died July 29, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles “Charlie” Thomas Witt Jr., age 63, of Old Hickory died July 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Phillip Morris Horton, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died July 30, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.