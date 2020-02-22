Edward Joseph “Ed” Sullivan, 88, and wife, Ann “Annie” Sullivan, 87, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 19, 2020, 16 hours apart. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Community 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Graveside services and burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Huene “1A” Darvaine McFarland, age 58, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on February 15, 2020. Services are incomplete at this time. Saddler Funeral Home & Crematory Services, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9494.
