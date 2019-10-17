Lawrence Franklin Clymer, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663.
Gloria Jean Curry, age 66 of Lebanon, TN, died October 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Herman Lee, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment and military honors will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 11 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lawrence Edward Potts, age 69 of Watertown, died Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019 at his residence. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.