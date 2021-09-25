Death Notices
Stacey Anne Clawson, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 13, 2021. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Greta Dawn Page, age 57, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 22, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. till service time. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.